Beyoncé Shares New Campaign Video for Adidas x Ivy Park Collab Collection

Beyoncé is just stunning.

The singer stars in the new campaign video for her Ivy Park label’s latest collaborative collection with Adidas.

She featured in the campaign alongside stars like James Harden, Ava Phillippe, Natalia Bryant, Jalen Green, and Deacon Phillippe.

About this new campaign, Compex says: Fans can expect a total of 89 different apparel styles, four footwear styles, and 11 accessory styles in the new, inclusive Halls of Ivy collection. Of note is the Savage sneaker (available in cream white, wild pine, and night indigo), the Super Sleek Boot, a sequin duster, a faux leather skirt, a bodysuit, and a patchwork puffer. The new pieces will launch exclusively via Adidas for 24 hours on Dec. 9, with a wider worldwide launch set for Dec. 10. “

Check it out:

