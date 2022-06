Fans of Beyoncé can hardly mask their excitement as it looks like she’s ready to drop a new project in July.

The singer began giving fans an inkling that something was on the way last week, after she removed all display photos form her social media handles.

The Beyhives however went into overdrive after Tidal posted a message on its Instagram page on the morning of Thursday, June 16.

The post which had the simple text, ‘act i. RENAISSANCE”, was simply captioned, “Beyoncé RENAISSANCE.July 29.

