Beyonce Reportedly Vetted Renaissance Team Against #MeToo Claims

Beyonce reportedly ran an extensive check on all the producers that worked on her upcoming album, “Renaissance.”

The multi-talented entertainer ran #MeToo checks on them all after previously being tied to producer Detail, who was arrested back in 2020 on 15 counts of sexual assault.

Detail and Beyonce worked together on her 2013 hit single “Drunk In Love,” before a heap of allegations came forward claiming he had raped and abused two artists and assaulted four other women between 2010 to 2018.

At the time, fellow artists such as Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha, and Tinashe showed their support for the female accusers, with Tinashe writing she was glad Detail was “being exposed for the f***ing creep that he is.” And now, according to The Sun, Beyonce apparently wasn’t willing to take any risks with her upcoming project, particularly as “Renaissance” is said to be a record all about empowering women.

She made sure to screen all producers and rejected any songs that came from those who’ve been accused of sexual assault or harassment, an insider gushed.

Sources tell the publication that the “Formation” singer was “devastated” upon hearing about claims made about Detail. “She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators,” the insider continued. “Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing. Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein.”

