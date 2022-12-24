Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

Celebrity

Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.

The multiple award-winning singer has reportedly been booked and paid the sum of $24 Million for a performance at the Dubai Atlantis Hotel ahead of her Renaissance tour.

The Sun reports that Beyonce will grace the stage at Atlantis Dubai on January 21, followed with a separate show led by Swedish House Mafia as part of a string of celebratory events that the hotel is putting together.

“Invites have been sent out for the event with Beyonce — which is being billed as an hour-long performance — and it’s the hottest ticket in town,” a source told the publication, asserting that she’s been paid roughly $24 million for her set. “Tickets are like gold dust and it will be a who’s who of the showbiz world on the night.”

