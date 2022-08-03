Beyoncé Removes Sample of Kelis’ Milkshake from ‘Energy’ After Theft Accusation

Beyoncé has removed her interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from her ‘Energy’ track off the Renaissance album after the latter accused her of theft.

According to reports, Beyoncé has now taken down that part of the song on the music streaming sites TIDAL and Apple Music, only days after Kelis accused the singer and producers The Neptunes of theft for using the song without speaking to her.

Recall that Beyoncé had credited Kelis on the “Energy” track which was co-produced by Skrillex, Al Cres, BEAM, and Nova Wav, though not as a songwriter or producer but had credited Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes in those categories. Kelis is also not credited on her 2003 hit song “Milkshake” either.

Last week, Kelis took to Instagram before the July 29 release of “Renaissance” to criticize Beyoncé and The Neptunes for using her song without her permission.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding,” she wrote in response to a fan’s Instagram post that mentioned the sample. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled.”

In one of the videos posted on Instagram, Kelis shared that she signed a contract with Williams in the early 2000s, which she claims gave him publishing rights to several of her earlier projects, despite not having written them.

