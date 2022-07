Beyoncé has released the tracklist for her Renaissance Album set to drop on July 29.

The superstar singer shared the tracklist via her Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 20.

‘Break My Soul’, the first single off the 16-track album has been enjoying massive airplay since the its release.

The track was a departure from Beyonce’s regular style and had many fans praising the singer for going the way of ‘House Music’ with the single.

We can’t wait to hear what the whole album will sound like

