Beyoncé Looks Absolutely Stunning in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Beyoncé has joined forces again with Tiffany & Co. for their newest campaign, Lose Yourself in Love.

This campaign features the superstar wearing pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s jewelry collection, including Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock, all of which go from about $5,000 to just under $500,000.

The campaign comes with film by music video director Mark Romanek, which is based on Renaissance cut “Summer Renaissance” and will premiere in October on tiffany.com. The company says the movie “embodies the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole.”

