Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Beyoncé Looks Absolutely Stunning in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Beyoncé has joined forces again with Tiffany & Co. for their newest campaign, Lose Yourself in Love.

This campaign features the superstar wearing pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s jewelry collection, including Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock, all of which go from about $5,000 to just under $500,000.

The campaign comes with film by music video director Mark Romanek, which is based on Renaissance cut “Summer Renaissance” and will premiere in October on tiffany.com. The company says the movie “embodies the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole.”

Check her out:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: