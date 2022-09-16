Beyoncé Lands New Guinness World Records, Billie Eilish and Others Too

Beyonce has earned yet another top spot as she is one of the new inductees of the Guinness Book of World Records for 2023.

The singer landed on the list, appearing multiple times in the newest edition of the book, according to Billboard.

The singer and mother of three landed more than a dozen entries in this year’s Guinness World Records book, including “First act to debut at number one with their first six studio albums,” which includes her most recent album ‘Renaissance.’

Guinness has been tracking record-breaking achievements since 1955 and Billie Eilish has landed a spot as well. She lands two new accomplishments for “Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)” and “Youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of film music awards.”

She also took home an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy for her James Bond track, ‘No Time to Die.’ Billie has accomplished so much at just 20 years old! Other musicians include The Weeknd.

