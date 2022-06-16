Beyoncé is the Cover Star of the July Issue of British Vogue: Check Out Her Stunning Photos

Beyoncé has shut down the internet with her new feature on British Vogue.

The superstar who is set to drop her next project, covered the July edition of the prestigious magazine, and the editors have a lot to say about her new era.

“[Her] privacy at this point is legendary, but this protection allows the superstar to experience her pocket of the world as calmly as possible. It is with her music and artistry, that she allows her inner soul to shine,” said the magazine on their official Twitter.

They continued, adding that she is “poised for her next evolution, one that promises vision, grace – and something a little bit extra.”

And about her music, Edward Enningful described it thusly: “Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves… music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.“

Check out the editorial spread:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...