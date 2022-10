Beyonce is one proud big sister to Solange Knowles especially after the latter made history with the New York City Ballet.

The “Cuff it” singer heaped praises on her younger sibling for being the first African American woman to compose an original piece for the New York City Ballet.

Sharing photos from the phenomenal night on her Instagram, Beyonce forewarned everyone about Solange, saying, “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sister.”

