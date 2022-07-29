Beyoncé Drops ‘Renaissance’ Album, Thanks Fans for Waiting Despite Leak

Beyoncé has finally released her highly anticipated album ‘ ‘Renaissance’ on Friday, July 29.

The ‘Break My Soul’ crooner sent a major shout out to her fans the world over for waiting patiently for her to officially drop the album before listening to it.

Recall that earlier in the week, th album had leaked in some parts of Europe with CDs on sale but most members of the Beyhive refused to listen, noting that they would only stream and but after the official release date.

This gesture left Beyoncé really touched and she expressed her gratitude to them for always riding for her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...