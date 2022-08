Beyoncé is the queen, period.

The superstar‘s hit single, “Break My Soul”, is currently topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart, rising from no. 6 position.

This makes it her eighth solo song on the list, and this news comes one day after her album, Renaissance, debuted no. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, making it her seventh No. 1 on the chart.

Celebrating this feat, she shared stunning new photos of herself and her husband Jay-Z on Instagram.

Check her out:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...