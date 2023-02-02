Beyonce Announces Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce set the Instagram timeline ablaze on Monday, February 1, following her announcement of the Renaissance World Tour.

The singer who was recently paid a whopping $24 Million for her one- hour performance at the grand opening of the new Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai, released the dates and cities for the tour on her official website.

Beyoncé’s Dubai performed on January 21, was her first full concert in four years. It was an elaborate and highly theatrical performance with an all-female orchestra, a battery of dancers, a small lake, fireworks, a 50-foot hydraulic platform, three costume changes for the singer and a guest appearance from her and Jay’s daughter Blue Ivy. However, there were no songs at all from “Renaissance” on her set list— a tease that could mean she’ll premiere one or two on the Grammys, or even save them for the tour.

