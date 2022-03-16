Beverly Osu Set to Launch Skincare Brand, Obsessive Compulsive Beverly (OCB)

Beverly Osu is the latest celebrity to join the beauty industry with a skincare brand of her own, Obsessive Compulsive Beverly, OCB.

The actress and model announced her new business venture via her Instagram page, sharing videos of two of the products the brand has to offer; the 24k Gold Body Oil Serum and the 24k Gold Body Wash.

Beverly Osu shared that OCB was specially developed by her to empower her clientele in the pursuit of well-being.

She added that the aim of the brand is to dominate the affordable luxury category of the skincare industry as well as cater to everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...