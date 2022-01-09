Beverly Naya Shares “Five Nuggest on How Best to Navigate the Season”

Beverly Naya is the cover star for the latest issue of Accelerate TV magazine, in which she talked about her career and the nuggets she lives by, which she wants people to consider in order to succeed this season.

According to the magazine, and as shared by Bellnaija, the actress shared these five nuggets:

Nugget 1 – Acknowledge your wins. One of the first things to do to aid your transition is to acknowledge the highlights from the past year. Good things happen to your state of mind when you’re able to actually celebrate your wins.

Nugget 2 – Prepare yourself for the opportunities ahead. If you’re looking forward to maximising all the opportunities that come your way in 2022, Beverly’s number one tip is you should learn.

Nugget 3 – Prioritise the things that make you happy without feeling guilty!

Nugget 4 – Win for the right reasons.

Nugget 5 – Redefine what a successful year is. A good number of us went into 2021 without knowing what to expect.

Check out the trailer for her interview:

