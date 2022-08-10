Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeLifestyle
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Beverly Naya Says Craziness in the Country Forces Nigerians to Move on Fast

Beverly Naya has unlocked the reason why Nigerians do not wallow in any situation for more than five minutes.

The actress shared that all of the craziness happening at the same time, make folks dust themselves up in pretty much no time.

Sharing her personal experience via Twitter, Naya noted that someone had hit her car five minutes prior to her tweet, but she moved on like it was nothing.

“You get to a point where you really just cannot be bothered with the problems of this nation because there’s honestly so much craziness happening at the same time,” she tweeted.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: