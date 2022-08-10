Beverly Naya Says Craziness in the Country Forces Nigerians to Move on Fast

Beverly Naya has unlocked the reason why Nigerians do not wallow in any situation for more than five minutes.

The actress shared that all of the craziness happening at the same time, make folks dust themselves up in pretty much no time.

Sharing her personal experience via Twitter, Naya noted that someone had hit her car five minutes prior to her tweet, but she moved on like it was nothing.

“You get to a point where you really just cannot be bothered with the problems of this nation because there’s honestly so much craziness happening at the same time,” she tweeted.

Nigeria is an interesting place, someone hit my car literally five minutes ago and I’ve already moved on. You get to a point where you really just cannot be bothered with the problems of this nation because there’s honestly so much craziness happening at the same time. — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) August 9, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...