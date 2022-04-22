Friday, April 22, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Beverly Naya Reveals How God Saved Her from Near Misadventure

Beverly Naya is grateful to God for big and small mercies especially following a recent experience which could have landed her I some serious trouble.

The actress and clothier shared on Twitter how God saved her from making a costly mistake while using her phone.

Naya revealed that she had been in the process of sending her mum a text when she realised that she had accidentally typed “hey mumu”. Luckily for her,she spotted this grievious error before she hot the ‘send’ button’ and was able to correct it before any consequence could arise from the action.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: