Brewing Company Pulls the Plug on Travis Scott’s Seltzer Line

Anheuser-Busch reportedly has pulled the plug on Travis Scott’s hard seltzer line, CACTI.

The brewing company confirmed this in a statement to TMZ on Friday, less than a year after the seltzer was first produced.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer,” AB said. “We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

The company did not mention if this has anything to do with the Astroworld tragedy and the massive lawsuits against the rapper.

Also, while CACTI’s website is still up and running, the Instagram and Twitter accounts have been deactivated.

