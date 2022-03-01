Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Betty Irabor Sheds Light on Her Battle with Depression, Reveals How She’s Coping

Betty Irabor has always publicly spoken up about her battle with depression and is sharing details on how the journey has been.

The editor-in-chief of Genevieve Magazine took to Twitter to recalled a visit to see a psychiatric doctor in Dubai, noting that at that point she was past being shamed or stigmatised for her condition.

She recalled sitting with the doctor and showing him all the drugs she was on to manage her condition and admitted that she had been self medicating after he pointed out that she didn’t need all of those.

Betty Irabor revealed that she began to find peace after realising the learning and unlearning she needed to do. She made peace with her past and forgave everyone including herself for past mistakes.

She added that she worked on her toxic habits, embraced gratitude, learned healthy habits, set boundaries and many more.

