Betty Irabor Sheds Light on Her Battle with Depression, Reveals How She’s Coping

Betty Irabor has always publicly spoken up about her battle with depression and is sharing details on how the journey has been.

The editor-in-chief of Genevieve Magazine took to Twitter to recalled a visit to see a psychiatric doctor in Dubai, noting that at that point she was past being shamed or stigmatised for her condition.

She recalled sitting with the doctor and showing him all the drugs she was on to manage her condition and admitted that she had been self medicating after he pointed out that she didn’t need all of those.

Betty Irabor revealed that she began to find peace after realising the learning and unlearning she needed to do. She made peace with her past and forgave everyone including herself for past mistakes.

She added that she worked on her toxic habits, embraced gratitude, learned healthy habits, set boundaries and many more.

I remember sitting at the Psychiatric department of the Iranian hospital in Dubai waiting for my turn to see a doctor. ….

I was past being shamed or stigmatised… Besides, no one knew me here, I was no one important…just another psychiatric patient.

"Betty Irabor… please proceed to ….." I knocked and entered the consulting room;

"Who prescribed all these medicines for you?" The doctor asked after seeing my collection of antidepressants."You don’t need these, they are too many"..

He sorted them and told me which to continue with & which to dispose of immediately.The truth was,while a few were based on doctors prescriptions,I was also self medicating. At the end of my consultation I felt great.I understood a little more of the nature of my illness.

I left the hospital with my head high and a bubbly spirit…But it wasn't quite the happy ending I expected….

Depression persisted…..I just could not find peace amidst the turmoil….Mental illness sucks big time.

I began to find peace when I realised how much learning and unlearning I had to do. I was tired of the self-pity and this thing that was consuming my life… I did not only want my life back, I wanted to be an even better version….It was time to fix me…

How did I go about it? I embarked on a journey of self-evaluation and self discovery 👇👇

➡️ I made peace with my past and then forgave everyone including myself. "There's no future without forgiveness – Desmond Tutu"

➡️ I began to learn new healthy habits starting with my thought process.

➡️ I embarked on a mindset makeover(I had programmed my mind to see and believe the worst).

➡️ I stopped feeding my insecurities(I am fearfully and wonderfully made… The holy book).

➡️ I worked on "my toxic self-conversations"(Not today b**ch)

➡️ I learnt to accept that I am not infallible.

➡️ I confronted my "People-pleasing" tendencies.

➡️ Perfectionism was a trait I had to re-address…"Perfectionism sets you up for failure – Joyce Meyer"

➡️ Gratitude is like a joy pill…I learnt to be grateful for every small and big milestone.

➡️ I learnt to set boundaries.

➡️ Embraced my perfect imperfections

➡️ I kept my doctor's appointment diligently and stopped self-medication.

➡️ I embraced a healthier lifestyle.

➡️ I discovered my self place and relished every moment of self-discovery.

➡️ I stopped feeling guilty about being ill.

➡️ Started praying again,went back to church and hosted a successful fundraiser during a church harvest event.

