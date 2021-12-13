Monday, December 13, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Better Pray for Somebody’s Daughter to Find You Worthy of New ‘Dross’, Latasha Lagos Tells Men

Latasha Lagos shared a prayer for men that somebody’s daughter will find them worthy to gift them underwear.

The media personality and fashion enthusiast shared this salient prayer via her Instagram stories after a phone call with one of her male friends.

Latasha Lagos revealed that this friend has complained of holes in undergarments; singlets and boxers and has lamented the need to get new ones.

This friend had shared that he was going to settle for the China-made “Gucci” which costs about N3,500 to meet his dire need for draws.

This was a good time for Latasha to point out how men took to social media a while ago to decry women’s general habit of gifting them underwear.

Now that women have stopped this, she noted that a fine boy like her friend will have to enter Balogun market to buy China-made Gucci just so he doesn’t go around with ruined undergarments.

She pointed out that Valentine’s Day was around the corner and said that men better pray that “somebody’s daughter” will find them worthy enough to gift them “dross.”

