Monday, October 17, 2022
Benzema wins 2022 Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d’Or for the first time.

Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games as he helped Real win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021-22.

At a glitzy ceremony in Paris, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas retained the Women’s Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best best female footballer of 2022.

Premier League champions Manchester City, who had six nominees at the ceremony, were awarded Club of the Year ahead of Liverpool.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski retained the Gerd Muller trophy for the best attacker, while his teenage teammate Gavi took home the Kopa trophy for best young player.

