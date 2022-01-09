Benzema, Vinicius, power Real 8-points clear

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points as they eased to a 4-1home win over Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side slowly took control of the game and led through a Karim Benzema penalty after Casemiro was fouled just before half-time.

Valencia were angered by the decision and faded badly, allowing Vinicius Junior two simple second-half finishes.

Goncalo Guedes saw a penalty saved but headed in the rebound for Valencia, before Benzema struck again.

The French striker now has 301 goals for Real and trails only Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and Alfredo Di Stéfano in the club’s all-time list of top scorers.

The success means Real hold an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga from Sevilla, who have two games in hand and face Getafe on Sunday.

