Sunday, October 16, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Benzema on target as Madrid beat Barca in Clasico

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the 250th El Clasico to go top of La Liga and inflict their rivals’ first league defeat of the season.

Karim Benzema scored Real’s opener after Vinicius Jr’s shot had been saved into his path by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Federico Valverde doubled the champions’ lead before half-time with a lovely 20-yard drive.

Ferran Torres pulled one back from Robert Lewandowski’s flick-on after a good run from Ansu Fati down the left, but Rodrygo settled it with a penalty following a clumsy tackle from Eric Garcia.

It was a first away La Liga defeat in almost a year in charge of Barcelona for Xavi, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men go three points clear now as they remain unbeaten.

