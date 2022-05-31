Benzema beats Messi to UEFA Goal of the Season Award

UEFA’s Technical Observer panel has released the top ten goals for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season.

UEFA released the top ten goals of the Champions League campaign in a post via its website on Tuesday.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema’s powerful header away to Chelsea won the Goal of the Season.

Benzema’s strike was his first in a memorable hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals – and one of his 15 in the competition this term as the France international was crowned top scorer.

His teammate, Vinícius Júnior’s solo effort at Shakhtar Donetsk, earned him the runner-up spot, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe came third for his superb late goal for Paris at home to Madrid in the round of 16.

Lionel Messi’s first goal for PSG, his memorable solo effort in a 2-0 group stage win over Manchester City, came in at ninth.

However, fans are now expected to vote for their favourite from the observers’ top ten.

UEFA’s top 10 Goals of the Season:

1 Karim Benzema (Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid) – Quarter-final first leg, 06/04/2022

2 Vinícius Júnior (Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid) – Group stage, 19/10/2021

3 Kylian Mbappé (Paris 1-0 Real Madrid) – Round of 16 first leg, 15/02/2022

4 Robert Lewandowski (Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern) – Group stage, 23/11/2021

5 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid 2-0 Inter) – Group stage, 07/12/2021

6 Alex Telles (Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal) – Group stage, 29/09/2021

7 Sébastien Thill (Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff) – Group stage, 28/09/2021

8 Rodrygo (Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea) – Quarter-final second leg, 12/04/2022

9 Lionel Messi (Paris 2-0 Manchester City) – Group stage, 28/09/2021

10 Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool 2-0 Porto) – Group stage, 24/11/2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...