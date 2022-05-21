Benito Bello Makes Shocking Allegations Against Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Benito Bello isn’t done with the run down of the events he witnessed while living in Nigeria with his father, JJC Skillz and stepmother, Funke Akindele.

The 17-year-old son of the music executive and director who accused his father of physical assault when he was expelled from school, dished more during an Instagram live session.

Benito disclosed that Funke Akindele allegedly cheated on her husband, is beyond rude, a horrible boss and so much more. He added that his father also got with his masseuse and that had Funke screaming at the top of her lungs.

The aspiring actor also shared that his father and stepmother do not sleep in the same room and they haven’t been for two years now. Each one of them does exactly what they want without care for the other.

He also spoke on an experience where he stated that he was on his way to school one morning but came down to Funke Akindele screaming the house down and accusing JJC Skillz of stealing money from her Scene One Production company. He stated that the couple are not together at the moment as his father now lives separately from the rest of the family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...