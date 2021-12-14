Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Benin Kingdom takes legal moves to repatriate bronzes

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II on Monday received the legal documents of the deed of transfer of the return of the bronze cockerel and the Oba bronze head recently handed over to Nigeria in the United Kingdom.

The legal documents were perfected at the palace of the Oba of Benin when signatories to the documents appended their signatures in the presence of the royal family, traditional rulers from different parts of Nigeria, as well as friends and well-wishers of the Benin monarch.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Tunji Ishola, who also appended his signature, said he’s already in physical possession of the bronzes but according to English law, a deed of transfer was imperative.

The signed documents were eventually officially handed over to the Oba, who marks the fifth anniversary of his coronation.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: