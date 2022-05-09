Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Rakes in $450 Million Globally

Congratulations to Benedict Cumberbatch and the team at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The latest installment of the Doctor Strange franchise from Marvel Universe has grossed $185 million in the United States in its debut weekend, earning $450 million globally.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that the earnings in the United States makes the movie the second-largest in the pandemic era, as well as the 11th largest domestic launch in history.

Here are the seven Marvel films that surpassed the movie in terms of local earnings: Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.3 million), Black Panther ($202 million), The Avengers ($207.3 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million).

This year, The Batman is the only movie that has seen more success in the U.S., earning $369.1 million so far.

