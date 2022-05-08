Benedict Cumberbatch Jokes About Losing an Oscar to Will Smith

Benedict Cumberbatch hosted this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where he brought the multiverse to the 30 Rock stage.

During his monlogue, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star discussed how the sketch writers were pitching him ideas in relation to his latest movie. He said when he told the writers that he’s been in other movies like The Power of Dog, one of the writers, Lorne Michaels, replied, “Nobody saw it.”

“I said, ‘C’mon, man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that. I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith,” he joked, referencing Smith’s infamous slap to Chris Rock. “Not physically. Not physically.”

He then added what an honour it was to be hosting this Mother’s Day edition of SNL, and thanked his mother and his wife.

Watch him:

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/4BOCqXDPQa — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 8, 2022

