Ben Stiller and Sean Penn Permanently Banned From Entering Russia

The Kremlin has announced that Ben Stiller and Sean Penn among other U.S. citizens have been permanently banned from entering Russia.

This was shared in an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, via an English translation, which said:

“In response to the ever-expanding personal sanctions by the Biden Administration against Russian citizens, against another group of persons from among members of the U.S. Congress, high-ranking officials, representatives of the business and expert communities, as well as cultural figures (25 people), a ban on entry into the Russian Federation on a permanent basis.” The individuals on the “stop list” were banned “based on the principle of reciprocity.”

Both Penn and Stiller have been outspoken about Putin’s Russia ever since the military invasion of Ukraine in February. Penn previously said he would destroy all of his Oscars if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wasn’t offered an opportunity to speak at the 94th Academy Awards, and later suggested that he had considered “taking up arms against Russia.”

Stiller, on the other hand, visited Ukraine in June as a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and visited Zelensky and several occupied settlements within the Kyiv Region.

“It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes,” said Stiller in a meeting, per the President of Ukraine’s website. “That’s a lot more shocking.”

