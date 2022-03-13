Sunday, March 13, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Ben Murray-Bruce welcomes first grandson (photos)

Nigerian business magnate, Ben Murray-Bruce has welcomed the birth of his first grandson, Cameron.

He received his news with excitement, congratulating his son Jared and his wife, Susie.

Cameron was on March 9, 2022.

See photos below;

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: