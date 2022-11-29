Ben Murray-Bruce Reveals Plans for Future Projects With Genevieve Nnaji

Social media erupted in joy over the weekend when veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji made a comeback to the public eye after months of being away and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce is in the leagues of excited folks.

The founder of Silverbird Group, revealed his plans to collaborate on future film projects with the actress.

Taking to hai Facebook page, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce noted that he’s aiming for a deal with Nollywood actress cum producer, Genevieve Nnaji.

He shared a picture of himself and the actress at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend event in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and captioned it,

“Working on a deal with @GenevieveNnaji1 so that all her movies will be produced at the BMB studios and film academy at Eko Atlantic City.”

The Creative Africa Nexus Weekend event was Genevieve Nnaji’s first public appearance in months following speculations about her well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...