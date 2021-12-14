Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA on the Red Carpet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are so in love with each other.

The reunited couple stepped out for “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles. And for the occasion, the actress-singer wore a plunging pale blue Elie Saab gown that screamed major Cinderella vibes. The dress came complete with a matching belt, and she accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, and a boxy white clutch. She also wore a pair of silver heels.

Affleck wore a simple black tuxedo.

When they posed for photographs, they made sure to give the world something to talk about all week.

Check them out:

