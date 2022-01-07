Beloved American Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Sydney Poitier is dead, the NY Post is reporting.

According to the outlet, the news was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

Poitier is famous for his iconic roles including, “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “Uptown Saturday Night.” The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed.

Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright took to Twitter to laud Poitier as “one of a kind” and referenced the classic film “To Sir With Love” in a tribute tweet. “What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man,” Wright wrote. “RIP, Sir. With love.”

“Rest in power beautiful human being and actor Sir Sydney Poitier,” Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

He was 94.

