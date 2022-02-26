Bellator 275: Gegard Mousasi demolishes Austin Vanderford to retain middleweight title in Dublin

Gegard Mousasi needed just one minute and 25 seconds to finish Austin Vanderford and retain his middleweight title at Bellator 275 in Dublin on Friday night.

The Netherlands icon and two-time Bellator middleweight champion rocked Vanderford early on with a strong right counter before his opponent hit the canvas after an unsuccessful takedown attempt.

Vanderford curled up in a ball and the referee stepped in to save the previously undefeated American as Mousasi rained down hammer fists.

Mousasi has shown quiet confidence all week and the 36-year-old declared himself the world’s best middleweight after the impressive win.

“I was just taking my time. I’m the best middleweight – I never said that [before] because I didn’t believe it, but I believe it,” he said.

“I’m good, I’m confident – I’m telling you I’m the best. I’ve never been so confident in my life.”

Mousasi was fighting in his 58th pro MMA fight but showed no signs of aging as he made short work of the 31-year-old Vanderford.

Vanderford had to wait in the cage as Mousasi whipped the crowd into a frenzy with his entrance, as he played ‘Sweet Caroline’ to the Irish crowd.

Mousasi has cut a relaxed figure all week and easily stepped away from an early Vanderford onslaught as the American tried to connect with a big shot early on.

Vanderford’s aggression was turned against him as Mousasi rocked him with a counter and moved in for the finish when his opponent’s desperate attempt to wrap him up failed.

With his opponent on the canvas, Mousasi rained down elbows and then hammer fists, forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest.

“It’s a fight. Sometimes you clip them and finish them early,” Mousasi said of the quick finish.

How much is left in the tank?

Mousasi will turn 37 this August and although he looked as good as ever against Vanderford, the former UFC contender admitted a decision was looming.

“Middle of the year I’ll fight again and end of the year I’ll fight again. Then I’ll sit down and decide whether I want to continue or not,” he said.

“I’m telling you to the guys who are coming if they think they can beat me they have something coming. I’m at my best and more confident than ever.”

