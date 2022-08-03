Bella Shmurda Talks Stealing Neighbour’s Bicycle, Rise to Fame, New Album and More

Bella Shmurda is the newest guest of Echo Room TV’s Link Up and spoke quite a lot on his rise to fame amongst others.

During his chat with the host, the singer revealed how his mother did not care for his fame and would still call him to go supply chairs to customers for her rental business.

Bella Shmurda also shared how he stole a neighbour’s bicycle and sold it for N7000 in the popular Alaba Market. He disclosed that he used part of the money to pay for a studio session to advance his music career.

On his new album, fans are in for a feast. The album has collaborations from some of the biggest names in the industry like Simi, Runtown, Omah Lay, Casper Nyovest and others. Watch the full interview below.

