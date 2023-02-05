Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life.

The singer who has rocked some controversial fashion pieces, did not let vacation stop him from being his authentic self as he brought his fashion A-game along.

In a now viral video, Bella Shmurda can be seen in an off white and sheer beach cover up dress, as he danced with a fellow vacationer on the beautiful Maldives island.

He paired his dress with a scarf and a bag and we dare say he looks good in it.

