Bella Shmurda Rocks Sheer Dress on Maldives Vacation

Bella Shmurda is taking a much needed break for some R&R and seems to be having the time of his life.

The singer who has rocked some controversial fashion pieces, did not let vacation stop him from being his authentic self as he brought his fashion A-game along.

In a now viral video, Bella Shmurda can be seen in an off white and sheer beach cover up dress, as he danced with a fellow vacationer on the beautiful Maldives island.

He paired his dress with a scarf and a bag and we dare say he looks good in it.

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Jim Iyke Finally Unveils son as He Celebrates His Birthday

Jim Iyke has finally unveiled the face of his son to his social media community as he celebrated the young boy on his birthday.
BBNaija S7 Winner, Phyna Launches Ushering and Event Planning Company

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor aka Phyna is using her Big Brother Naija platform to launch several businesses, one of which is an ushering and event planning company.
Adekunle Gold Celebrates First Anniversary of ‘Catch Me if You Can’ Album

Adekunle Gold is a proud papa as his baby, 'Catch Me if You Can' is a year old already.

Suffering awaits us if we don’t vote Obi – Adebanjo says in Abeokuta

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo...
