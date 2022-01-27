Bella Shmurda Reveals How A Bleating Goat Helped with his Delivery

Bella Shmurda is a year older today and shared the story of his birth with his teeming Twitter followers.

The singer revealed that bringing him forth was a little difficult for his mother who went into labour at around 3:00am in the morning.

Bella Shmurda however stated that there was a goat behind the traditional hospital where his mother was taken and everytime the it bleated, labour would ease up a little for his mother.

The goat kept bleating until he was finally born at the hospital in Ita Elewa, Ikorodu

I was born around 3am in the midnight,

My mum said it was so hard for her but there was Goat outside the traditional hospital screaming meeeeeeehhh — Bella Shmurda 💐 (@fineboybella) January 27, 2022

Nd while it was doing that

I was coming out slowly till I was born

The goat did not stop screaming at backyard of the hospital in ikorodu to be precise ita elewa wera street — Bella Shmurda 💐 (@fineboybella) January 27, 2022

