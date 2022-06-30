Thursday, June 30, 2022
Bella Shmurda Reveals He Always Exerts His Revenge

Folks might want to be careful not to cross Bella Shmurda as he has revealed that no matter how long it takes, he will exert his vengeance.

The singer shared his thoughts on forgiveness via his Snapchat, making it known that the principle of forgive and forget doesn’t apply to him.

Shmurda told folks to think twice before offending him because he doesn’t believe in forgiveness therefore, he will always take his pound of flesh. He said,

“I don’t believe in forgiveness before you offend me think twice! It might take tons of years I will always strike back at the right time!”

