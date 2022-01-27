Thursday, January 27, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Bella Shmurda Grateful He Failed School and Pursued Music

For Bella Shmurda, failing in school was a blessing as he is now a certified, successful musician.

The singer thanked dancer, Pocolee for making him do the vision 2020 video which went viral and started his career as a musician.

Bella Shmurda also thanked God for making him stubborn enough that he never got to pass his exams while studying at the Lagos State University (LASU) .

He added that if he had kept at school and bit drilled out like he did, he would still be struggling with multiple carry overs whole being broke but for his doggedness and YBNL boss, Olamide’s interest in upcoming acts, he is now worth about 550 million streams which translates to money in his bank account.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

