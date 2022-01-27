Bella Shmurda Grateful He Failed School and Pursued Music

For Bella Shmurda, failing in school was a blessing as he is now a certified, successful musician.

The singer thanked dancer, Pocolee for making him do the vision 2020 video which went viral and started his career as a musician.

Bella Shmurda also thanked God for making him stubborn enough that he never got to pass his exams while studying at the Lagos State University (LASU) .

He added that if he had kept at school and bit drilled out like he did, he would still be struggling with multiple carry overs whole being broke but for his doggedness and YBNL boss, Olamide’s interest in upcoming acts, he is now worth about 550 million streams which translates to money in his bank account.

Thank God I was stubborn and I never got to pass those exams then. Big thanks to @Poco__lee for telling me to do that vision2020 viral video, shoutout to @Olamide for his listening ears and open hands for upcoming acts. — Bella Shmurda 💐 (@fineboybella) January 26, 2022

I now worth over half a billion streams

(550millions streams to be precise)

I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carry overs and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing. ❤️💐 — Bella Shmurda 💐 (@fineboybella) January 26, 2022

