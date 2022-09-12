Bella Shmurda, Bad Boy Timz, Jerry Shaffer Team Up to Release “Vibration”

I wanna get lit, I want to get drunk…Tonight is Friday, I wanna get turnt up,” BadBoy Timz’ mid-tempo vocals start the song with a searing groove. The energy from Bella Shmurda midway into the groove is also a perfect match for the bop. If ever one imagined what a duet between these two pop stars would sound like, then the just-released euphoric record dubbed, Vibration, is a perfect summit of anticipation.

Vibration, the brainchild of Nigeria’s first celebrity hype businessman, Jerry Shaffer, is another fine addition to the litany of hype-infused records in Nigeria. Arguably the perfect summer closing bop, the jam is Jerry Shaffer’s first official release for the year 2022. Jerry Shaffer, who is famed for his chart-topping records including the widely acclaimed bop Shedibalabala, Ju Di E among others, is among the trailblazing hype men who have created and taken hype-infused records mainstream in Nigeria.

Produced by the Kenyan sound whiz, Motif Di Don, this international collaboration between Nigeria & Kenya “Vibration” is an energetic and euphoric record that romanticizes the glamor of the outdoor-heavy recreational lifestyle that Lagos is famous for.

He says, “It is all about taking time out to breathe, and enjoying the world as it is. It’s the Shaffer lifestyle; go out, make memories, and enjoy your life. With the song, it’s basically a feel-good jam, you know, to get your feet moving on the dancefloor and keep the energy going.”

Jerry Shaffer, who is also a Hennessy-affiliated hype man, is one of the leading hype men in Nigeria. He started music professionally, in 2020, during the isolating COVID-19 pandemic. His debut single, Say So, featured Nigerian-British singer Mo Eazy and Slimmz, propelling him into the mainstream music scene. Since then, Shaffer has gone on to build a legacy as a prolific entertainer, including managing one of Nigeria’s biggest artistes, BadBoy Timz, among others.

Vibration is out across all streaming platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...