Bella Okagbue Replies Trolls Over Cooking Skills

Bella Okagbue had enough time on her hands to respond to trolls who have been on her case to no end in regards to cooking.

The reality tv star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, took to Twitter on a rather lengthy thread to speak her piece.

Bella Okagbue stated that though she’s a good cook, she doesn’t like people and it’s no one’s business as long as the people entitled to complain don’t mind.

She also went on to attack the narrative that cooking keeps a hone, asking trolls that cook, “how far?”

Okagbue noted that there’s no award for who does chores the most and she works hard especially so that she can outsource these chores. She also added that she’s here for the soft life or nothing and folks should rather be interested in “what she adds to her stew.”

Any small thing, Bella can’t cook, Bella learn how to cook, Bella cooking keeps a home blah blah blah. I really don’t know where you guys got this. I’m a good cook that just doesn’t like cooking. As long as the people that should complain, don’t mind. Please spare me the yarns 🙄 — BELLA OKAGBUE⚡️ (@bella_okagbue) February 8, 2023

Cooking does not keep a home. You that have been cooking, Howfar? I’m all about soft life, I don’t like stress or see the need to stress. I work so hard to be able to make life easier for myself. — BELLA OKAGBUE⚡️ (@bella_okagbue) February 8, 2023

Soft life or nothing 👌🏾 — BELLA OKAGBUE⚡️ (@bella_okagbue) February 8, 2023

Or beg me to cut soap for you 😝 — BELLA OKAGBUE⚡️ (@bella_okagbue) February 8, 2023

Ask me what I add to my stew and I will lecture you 🙄☺️😉 it’s not about doing house chores 😛. There’s no award for who suffer pass.

Ask me what I add to my stew and I will lecture you 🙄☺️😉 it's not about doing house chores 😛. There's no award for who suffer pass.

