“Being A Child of God Will Test You,” Adesua Etomi Reveals

Adesua Etomi has never been one to be shy about her Christian faith and didn’t hesitate to take her fans to Church today.

The actress and mother of one revealed that being a child of God will test you but in the end, it’ll make you a much better person.

Adesua Etomi shared the sermon on her Instagram stories, noting the changes that occurs within a person when he)she submits to God.

She noted that you learn not to do things like the world does and virtues such as patience, and love.

The actress added that because you love God, you’ll do things that please him and run away from the things that want to take you away from God. And even though you won’t feel like this everyday, the Holy Spirit is available to help on the hard days if you let him.

