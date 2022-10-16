Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media Following Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo has made a bold return to social media following Adam Levine’s cheating scandal.

The Victoria Secret model who is pregnant with her third child with the Maroon 5 frontman, shared a beautiful video on her Instagram stories.

Posing in a black, maxi spaghetti strap dress, Behati showed off her growing baby bump which has become noticeably nigher since her last post on September 15.

Recall that back in September, a TikToker had accused the singer on cheating on his wife with her in a year-long affair and wanting to name his third child after her.

Following her claim, several other women has come out to accuse Adam Levine of same.

