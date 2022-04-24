Bees attack mourners at Alaafin of Oyo’s palace

Some mourners at the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo were, on Saturday, attacked by bees during the customary rites for the late king.

Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, died late Friday at the Afe Babalola University Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital.

Adeyemi, who was aged 83 at the time of his death, spent 52 years on the throne.

The mourners were gathered in groups just outside the main palace area when the bees struck.

They, however, used leaves and tree branches to defend themselves against the bees, while some persons fled the area.

The bees eventually left the area after hovering around the palace for about one hour.

It is not clear if the incident is of any traditional significance.

