Bedlam as students protest ASUU strike in Lagos

Students on Monday gathered in front of the entrance gate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka to protest the extension of ASUU three-month strike.

They also marched along the road leading to the university gate, causing slight disruption in vehicular movements.

This comes as the Academic Staff of Union of Universities (ASUU) announced the extension of its three-month strike by an additional three months.

Heavily-armed and hooded security operatives, including men of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were stationed at the university gate, TheNation reports.

Also, men of the Department of State Services were among the joint security forces at the venue with scores of patrol vans.

The students called for immediate resolution of the crisis between the striking university lecturers and the Federal Government.

They chanted solidarity songs, stating they were tired of staying at home as the strike had caused a disruption to their academic calendar and affected their plans.

The students also displayed banners with inscriptions like ‘End ASUU strike now’, ‘Strike has killed our educational sector, we need to go back to school’, ‘We are tired of FG/ASUU’ and ‘Age no de my side’ among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...