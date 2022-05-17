Beaming Jay Jay Okocha spotted having lavish dinner with Ronaldinho, Sneijder [Photo]

Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha was spotted in a clip showing the moment he had a lavish dinner with top football icons including his former PSG teammate Ronaldinho.

It was all about glitz and glamour at the star-studded table with cuisines from different continents served to treat the special guests to their optimum pleasure.

Holding his phone for ‘selfies’, Okocha could not help but capture the exciting moment while Ronaldinho on his own path also clicked away on his phone.

Musical instrumentals serenaded the background and Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder danced on his seat to also express delight as he enjoys such a special moment.

“If you know you know,” Okocha screamed as he smiled all through the duration of the post which he shared on his Instagram handle.

Fans have been commenting on the power dinner, with many recalling nostalgic moments of their adored icons.

