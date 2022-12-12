Be vigilant, don’t be used by politicians – Wike warns church

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has urged the Church in Nigeria to be vigilant and not allow itself to be used by desperate politicians who desire power at all cost in the 2023 general elections.

The governor stated this on Sunday at the St. Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu-Port Harcourt during the Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dedication Service for 2023 Election Campaigns.

Wike, told the Church in Nigeria to ‘shine its eyes’, a Nigerian lingo to be alert to current happenings, and not be dragged unnecessarily into political intrigues.

“All of us should participate in the politics of Nigeria but the church must not be used as if we are fighting a religious war.

“We have to be careful so that the church is not destroyed,” the governor said.

Wike said just as the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not good for democracy, so also is it unacceptable for a northerner – PDP’s Atiku Abubakar – to take over from Katsina-born President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“We cannot hand over government to unserious people,” Wike said, adding that political parties must pay to use any public facility in Rivers.

