‘Be patient’ – Buhari appeals to Nigerians amid Naira scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient as his administration takes appropriate action to mitigate the hardships occasioned by the controversial naira swap policy.

The policy described by some as hasty was designed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to limit cash hoarding and vote-buying ahead of the general elections but has since given rise to naira scarcity and violent protests across the country.

According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari made the plea on Sunday in a video recording to shore up support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The President thanked Nigerians for electing him to be President for two terms, and urged them to vote for the APC standard bearer, describing his desired successor as “reliable” and sure to “build on our achievements.”

“I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

“I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

