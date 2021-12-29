Wednesday, December 29, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Be Friends with Guys Before You Agree to Date Them ~ Bolanle Olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni has dished an important relationship advice to her teeming social media followers.

The TV personality advised that women ensure they are friends with guys before pursuing a romantic relationship as this gives a lot of clarity into their true character.

Bolanle argued that people are no necessarily fake but are performative in trying to win your affection; putting their best foot forward. However, they tend to show themselves when you’re strictly on friendship level and it this helps make informed decisions as it concerns a relationship.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: