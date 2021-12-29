Be Friends with Guys Before You Agree to Date Them ~ Bolanle Olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni has dished an important relationship advice to her teeming social media followers.

The TV personality advised that women ensure they are friends with guys before pursuing a romantic relationship as this gives a lot of clarity into their true character.

Bolanle argued that people are no necessarily fake but are performative in trying to win your affection; putting their best foot forward. However, they tend to show themselves when you’re strictly on friendship level and it this helps make informed decisions as it concerns a relationship.

