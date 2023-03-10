BBTitans: Biggie dissolves pairs as game gets hotter

Last week on the Big Brother Titan Show was hot, and this weekend the show promises to be spewing lava.

On Monday, Big Brother dissolved the pair system to the shock of the housemates and fans. This new development has signaled the beginning of a new phase and will now see housemates compete for the ultimate prize of $100,000 individually.

It has been a few days of tears, flouted rules, heated arguments, and more on the Big Brother Titans Reality TV Show.

It was an emotional Monday evening after Big Brother informed the housemates of the dissolution of the pair system and asked them to talk about their formal partners. The housemates were reduced to tears as they spoke about their former partners.

On a cheerful note, South Africa’s Ipeleng won the Head of the House (HOH) game. This week, she has immunity from eviction and veto power to save any housemate of her choosing.

Last Sunday, fans witnessed the first double eviction and saw the exit of Yemi Cregx and his partner Nelisa (Yelisa) and Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla). Both pairs had 15.39% and 15.10% of the total votes placing them at the bottom of the table.

Royals (Ebuka and Tsatsi) lost their immunity after winning the Head of House games last week after Tsatsi flouted one of Big Brother’s rules. They were saved from eviction by their fans.

With the introduction of the solo rule, housemates will face the fear of eviction themselves, and we are eager to see who the last man or woman standing will be.

